18-year-old indicted on 1st-degree murder charge in connection with killing of Champlin student

An 18-year-old has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the murder of Diamond Manly in March.

Authorities announced the arrest of four teens, including then-17-year-old Malik Dontai Jamar Perales, in March.

Police were called to a report of a person slumped over in a car near Snowy Owl Street NW on March 2. There, they found Manly deceased in his car with a gunshot wound.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that the four teens rifled through Manly’s pockets looking for vape pens after shooting him.

