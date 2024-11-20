18-year-old gets 16.5 years for 2022 Frogtown homicide

An 18-year-old was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for a murder in the Frogtown neighborhood back in 2022.

Daeshon Lee Tucker, who was a minor at the time of the shooting, was certified as an adult in January. He had been charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and one of the counts was dismissed at sentencing.

He also has credit for 748 days, just over two years, already served.

Tucker was convicted of killing 24-year-old Marcus Darnell Miller on Oct. 11, 2022.

St. Paul police were called to the intersection of Grotto Street North and Edmund Avenue West on a report of 15-20 gunshots being fired. There, they found Miller suffering a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Miller’s girlfriend told officers that the two of them were walking to a liquor store when they were cut off by a vehicle and two men with guns said Miller owed them money. She hid but was able to record part of the incident on her phone, according to court documents, and it showed the suspects robbing Miller and shooting him while he ran away.

Investigators later recovered the suspect vehicle seen in video and found a palm print on the door that matched Tucker’s.