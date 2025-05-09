18-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County

A three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Crow Wing County left an 18-year-old dead Friday morning.

At around 8:19 a.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 66.

Law enforcement discovered that the crash occurred between a dump truck going north on County Road 1 and an SUV entering County Road 1 from the south. A second SUV, which was turning from County Road 1 onto County Road 66, was also hit during the crash.

The sheriff’s office said that life-saving measures were performed on the 18-year-old driving the SUV involved in the initial collision, but they were pronounced dead on scene. The driver has not been identified at this time.

The front passenger of the same SUV was airlifted from the scene in critical condition, and a rear passenger was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are investigating the circumstances of the dump truck driver, who left the scene with their employer, according to the sheriff’s office.