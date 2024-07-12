17-year-old reported as missing in St. Cloud area, believed to be with an unknown man

A 17-year-old from Little Falls has been reported as a runaway from the home of a relative in the 1400 block of Minnesota Boulevard in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Shikita Katie Jones was reported missing on May 25 and is believed to be with an unidentified man in the St. Cloud area. The teen has been in communication but will not tell family where she is staying.

Jones was last believed to have been sighted at a St. Cloud gas station in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue South. Jones has golden hair, brown eyes, tattoos on her ankle and hip, and a small birthmark on her left cheek.

Jones was described by the BCA as being 5’5″ and 150 Ibs.