17-year-old fatally stabbed, another juvenile arrested

A 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in western Minnesota on Friday, according to the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called 911 around 2:18 a.m. and told dispatch that someone was found unresponsive inside the hallway of Valley View Apartments in Browns Valley.

17-year-old Andre Kampeska was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His death was ruled as a homicide, with the Midwest Medical Exmainer’s Office determining his cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

Authorities said they arrested a juvenile male in connection with the murder.

That juvenile is currently being held at the West Central Regional Detention Center in Moorhead on probable cause of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter.