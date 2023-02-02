17-year-old fatally shot, 18-year-old suspect in custody

Authorities say an 18-year-old woman is in custody after a 17-year-old boy was shot and died from his injuries.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina shortly before 2:45 a.m. Thursday on a report of a teen who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was found inside a vehicle that had been pursued by Eden Prairie police, adding the chase ended at the hospital.

Authorities say the teen was shot on the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen and was then driven to the hospital by friends. No word on what time the shooting happened.

The sheriff’s office says both the 17- and 18-year-old are from cities in the east metro but didn’t provide exact locations. Their identities haven’t been released as of this publishing.

According to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, his office is investigating the shooting while the chase will be investigated by Hennepin County and Eden Prairie Police. No word on if charges will be pursued for the chase since the victim was being taken to the hospital.

Multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing investigation.

No other details were immediately provided on the incident.