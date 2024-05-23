17-year-old dies from injuries in off roading accident

A 17-year-old girl is dead after suffering life threatening injuries in an off-road vehicle crash earlier this month.

Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near North Pike Lake Road and Helm Road in Canosia Township around 10 p.m. on May 6.

The driver of a side-by-side off road vehicle and its three passengers were brought to a hospital in Duluth with injuries. St. Louis County officials say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

17-year-old Emma Jean Malmquist sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. On Wednesday, officials confirmed she died as a result of the injuries.

The three others had non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Law enforcement has not said who was driving the vehicle, or specified what led up to the crash.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.