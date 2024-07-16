17-year-old dies days after Minneapolis shooting

A 17-year-old girl has died days after a Minneapolis shooting.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Lonnaya I’zanay Warren-Loyd died just after 8:30 p.m. Friday at North Memorial. She died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was listed to be a homicide.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting around 9:36 p.m. on July 7 on the 3800 block of Fremont Avenue North.

There, they found Warren-Loyd in a vehicle with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. She was brought to the hospital, where she died five days later.

Investigators believe she was sitting in the vehicle when she was shot.

A 30-year-old man also arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and said it was from the same shooting that injured Warren-Loyd.

No arrests have been announced at this time.