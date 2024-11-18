17-year-old dies after hitting light pole in Minnetonka

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Minnetonka on Sunday night.

An incident report from Minnesota State Patrol states he was driving a Cadillac Lyriq east on Highway 7 around 10:47 p.m. when he went off the road near County Road 101 and hit a light pole.

The teen is listed as being from Corcoran, but his identity is being withheld by authorities at this time.

Authorities are expected to release the teen’s name overnight Tuesday. Check back Tuesday morning for updates.