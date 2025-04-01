17-year-old charged after multiple guns, firearm accessories found in bedroom

A 17-year-old is facing charges after multiple guns and accessories, including some that turn firearms into machine guns, were found in their bedroom.

On Friday, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for illegal firearms at a home on the 900 block of Burr Street in St. Paul, according to court documents.

Investigators saw the teenager leave the home and get into the passenger seat of a vehicle. They then arrested the teenager, who was wearing a bag that had a Glock 10 mm handgun with an extended magazine, green laser sight and an auto sear switch inside.

An auto sear is a device that converts a semiautomatic firearm into a fully automatic machine gun.

Court records state that investigators searched the home and found additional firearms and accessories in the teenager’s bedroom:

2 Glock .45 handguns

2 black Draco handguns

1 black and tan Draco handgun

1 black short-barrel rifle

2 Glock 10 mm handguns

1 tan Glock handgun box

4 black Glock handgun boxes

1 Adidas gym bag with three empty magazines

1 black rifle plate carrier with plates

1 black zipper case with firearm receipt, ammunition and other firearm accessories

1 auto sear in a plastic bag

4 iPhones

Loose ammunition

The 17-year-old provided a statement to authorities where he bragged about his “collection.”

The criminal complaint shows that the teenager was charged with 12 counts of illegal possession of firearms and firearm accessories.

He was previously found guilty on one count of threats of violence in Ramsey County and received a withheld adjudication disposition for the offense.