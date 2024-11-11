17-year-old boy drowns after kayak overturns in Barron County

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy from Minnesota died of an apparent drowning over the weekend after his kayak tipped over on a western Wisconsin lake.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received multiple reports of people screaming for help on Kirby Lake in Maple Plain Township around 12:35 p.m. Saturday. Two people were in the water because their kayaks had overturned, and the 17-year-old had not resurfaced.

Several rescue agencies searched the lake, and sonar captured what appeared to be the missing 17-year-old, the sheriff’s office said. Divers from the Chetek Fire Department went in the water and brought the boy back to the surface. He was airlifted to a hospital in Minnesota, but he did not survive.

The boy’s name and cause of death have yet to be released.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.