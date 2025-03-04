16-year-old in custody in connection to Columbia Heights homicide

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old is now in custody in connection to a shooting homicide in Columbia Heights on Feb. 28.

The teen is awaiting formal charges, the press release says.

As previously reported, a man arrived at North Memorial Hospital late Friday night with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the victim, identified on Monday as 20-year-old Faisal Dabarani of Minneapolis, was shot near the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast.