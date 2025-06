Moorhead police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who has been missing since May.

Blane Shepherd, 15, was reported missing on May 28 and has not been seen since that time.

Shepherd is described by authorities as 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Shepherd’s whereabouts should call the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.