15-year-old injured in shooting while walking home in Minneapolis

A 15-year-old was hurt in a shooting Wednesday while he was walking home with his friends.

Minneapolis Police said the teen was walking with friends around 9:01 p.m. near 16th Avenue North and Girard Avenue North when they heard gunfire.

Later, the teenager told police that he felt pain, later determined to be caused by a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made so far in connection to the shooting.