15-year-old injured in Saturday morning St. Paul shooting

A teenager was sent to the hospital after being shot in the foot in St. Paul on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul police said officers were called to the 900 block of Woodbridge Street at 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

At the scene, law enforcement found a 15-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot injury to her foot. She was brought to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Officers say an argument between two groups preceded the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.