15-year-old injured during Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood shooting

St. Paul police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that injured a teenager late Thursday night.

Police said they learned of the shooting just before 10 p.m. which had taken place on the 900 block of Beech Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 15-year-old boy had been shot in his arm and leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries that were deemed as non-life-threatening by police.

According to their investigation, police believe that multiple suspects, who have not been identified as of this publishing, approached a house and fired into it, striking the teen.

Police believe the suspects then ran away from the scene.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.