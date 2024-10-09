15-year-old in custody as authorities investigate house fire

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old is in custody as they investigate a fire in Greenfield.

At 1:11 a.m., a fire was reported at a house on Highway 55 near Town Line Road.

The sheriff’s office said multiple agencies responded to the house and found smoke inside as well as a carpet that was smoldering.

It was quickly put out and no one was harmed.

However, the homeowners of the house told authorities that their 15-year-old was missing and reportedly told the sheriff’s office he may have been responsible for the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies later found the boy, who attempted to run from them but was taken into custody and put under a medical hold.

The case remains under investigation.