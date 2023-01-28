15-year-old hurt in shooting near rec center on St. Paul’s East Side

Police say a 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the neck Friday evening on the East Side of St. Paul.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street, near the Conway Recreation Center.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the victim was conscious and breathing when medics took him to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Police say they’re still investigating what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

This shooting comes after a teenage boy was shot last week outside Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood.