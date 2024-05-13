15-year-old drowns at Mound Creek County Park in Brown County

A 15-year-old boy drowned in Brown County on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials received a call of a possible drowning off the beach at Mound Creek County Park in Stately Township around 3:30 p.m. Authorities learned from witnesses that a 15-year-old boy had been swimming when he began struggling, went underwater and didn’t come back up.

The boy received emergency medical services at the scene but was pronounced dead at around 5:38 p.m.

He was brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, where his name will be released after the autopsy is complete.