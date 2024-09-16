15-year-old arrested after making threats to Irondale High School
A 15-year-old has been arrested after reportedly posting threats to Irondale High School on social media, according to the New Brighton Police Department.
Authorities credit community members with bringing attention to the threatening post.
The case will be forwarded to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office Youth Justice Division.
Police added that the school district has communicated with Irondale students, parents and staff about the incident.