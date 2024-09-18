14-year-old shot in St. Paul, 16-year-old arrested

A 14-year-old was injured in a St. Paul shooting Tuesday afternoon, being shot in the leg.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Rice Street when they heard shots had been fired in the area.

When they arrived, officers were unable to find any evidence of a shooting or a victim and began talking to witnesses to piece together what had happened.

Investigators later found a 14-year-old male who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said they also arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.