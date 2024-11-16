14-year-old injured in St. Paul shooting

A 14-year-old in St. Paul is expected to survive after he was shot in St. Paul Saturday afternoon.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 14-year-old who had been shot. After the teenager was taken to the hospital, it was determined his injury was not life-threatening.

Police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not yet determined how he was injured and who is responsible.

No arrests have been made.