14-year-old injured in St. Paul shooting
A 14-year-old in St. Paul is expected to survive after he was shot in St. Paul Saturday afternoon.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue.
When they arrived, officers said they found a 14-year-old who had been shot. After the teenager was taken to the hospital, it was determined his injury was not life-threatening.
Police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not yet determined how he was injured and who is responsible.
No arrests have been made.