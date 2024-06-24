14-year-old in Chanhassen arrested after chasing another teen with knife, barricading herself in bedroom

A 14-year-old girl was arrested in Chanhassen on Friday for chasing another teen with a knife and threatening to stab him, authorities said.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of two teens fighting in a home on the 3000 block of West 78th Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday. They were told the 14-year-old girl had a knife and was chasing a 15-year-old boy and threatening to stab him.

Responding deputies found the 14-year-old at the top of the stairway and learned that the 15-year-old had locked himself in a room for safety. Officials say the girl barricaded herself in a bedroom.

Once the residents were out of the home, deputies tried to negotiate with the girl for 40 minutes before using pepper balls to get her to come out of the room. She was arrested without incident and brought to the hospital for an evaluation, authorities said.

A knife was reportedly found at the scene.

Once the girl was medically cleared at the hospital, she was booked into the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree assault, threats of violence and domestic assault. Authorities say she is awaiting a court hearing.