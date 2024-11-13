14-year-old girl cut by knife during fight in Minneapolis, 15-year-old in custody

Minneapolis Police say a 15-year-old girl is in custody after reportedly cutting another teenager with a knife on Tuesday.

Around 9:17 p.m., officers learned someone had been stabbed during a physical fight. When police arrived at the 100 block of 27th Avenue Southeast, they found a 14-year-old girl had been injured by a knife and then walked home.

Her injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and she was taken to the hospital.

Officers determined she had been injured after being involved in an altercation between two groups of juveniles, which escalated when a 15-year-old girl cut the 14-year-old. However, police are still investigating the altercation.

The 15-year-old girl was eventually found near 4th Street Southeast and 30th Avenue Southeast and was arrested.