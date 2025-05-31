14 displaced following St. Paul apartment fire; 3 sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

Following a fire inside their apartment Saturday morning, 14 people have been displaced in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, at 9:37 a.m. St. Paul Police and Fire drove to the 500 block of Rice Street, where flames were seen coming from the building’s second floor.

Police Officers, who arrived first, were able to safely enter the building and get seven residents off the first floor.

When firefighters arrived, they began receiving reports that some occupants had been trapped on the third floor. Fire crews were able to make entry into the third floor and evacuate six to seven people.

The fire was extinguished on the second floor, which prevented further spread.

Police say two of their officers were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation; one resident was also taken to the hospital for inhalation.

A spokesperson from the Department of Safety and Inspections said the entire building has been condemned due to the fire, which will displace 14 adults.

The Red Cross, along with building management, is working to assist the displaced occupants; animal control is also on scene to help with multiple cats who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.