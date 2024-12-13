13-year-old killed in accidental shooting is identified as Quadir Blackwell

A 13-year-old boy who died after what police described as an accidental shooting last month has been identified as Quadir Blackwell of Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Blackwell was found shot inside a home on the 2400 block of Ferrant Place the morning of Nov. 5. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Blackwell suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was handling a gun when it went off. Two women and other kids were inside the home at the time.

Law enforcement took the 14-year-old into custody, and he is charged in juvenile court.