13-year-old in critical condition after ATV crash in Chisago County

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a roll-over ATV crash in Lent Township Saturday afternoon, according to Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:20 p.m., dispatch got a call of a roll-over ATV crash with injuries on Kale Avenue off of Ivywood Trail.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the boy near the ATV. His condition quickly deteriorated and he was treated on scene by medics before being flown to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Lakes Regions EMS, Stacy/Lent Fire Department, and Life Link Air Care assisted in responding to the crash.