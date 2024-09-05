13-year-old drowns in New Hope pool

A 13-year-old boy drowned in New Hope Wednesday evening, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a report of a drowning at Parkridge Way Apartments around 7:14 p.m.

A 13-year-old boy was found unresponsive, and police began giving him CPR. The boy was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Bystanders found the boy in a pool, pulled him out and called 911. According to authorities, video footage showed the boy going into the pool on his own. He was underwater for over 30 minutes before the bystanders found him and called 911.