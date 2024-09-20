13-year-old arrested in connection with school threat in Becker County
A teen girl is in custody after a shooting threat caused a school in northern Minnesota to cancel class on Friday.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Point School near Ponsford reported a “credible school shooting threat” to law enforcement Thursday evening and opted to cancel class the next day.
Upon investigation, authorities arrested a 13-year-old girl on suspicion of threats of violence.
The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of imminent danger to the school, staff, or students.