13-year-old arrested in connection with school threat in Becker County

A teen girl is in custody after a shooting threat caused a school in northern Minnesota to cancel class on Friday.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Point School near Ponsford reported a “credible school shooting threat” to law enforcement Thursday evening and opted to cancel class the next day.

Upon investigation, authorities arrested a 13-year-old girl on suspicion of threats of violence.

The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of imminent danger to the school, staff, or students.