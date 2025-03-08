13 people, 1 cat displaced following Minneapolis tri-plex fire

A tri-plex that caught fire Friday night displaced eight adults, five children and one cat.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at 11:23 p.m., a fire was reported at 3712 1st Avenue South.

The fire department said the tri-plex at that location caught fire after residents said an electrical cord exploded. All residents inside the building were able to get out, but a pet cat was unaccounted for.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, which had been contained to the basement lower level of the tri-plex.

However, smoke, fire and water damage led the building to be deemed uninhabitable, displacing all 13 residents.

Fire crews later located the missing feline and Red Cross was called to assist the displaced adults and children.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation, according to the fire department.