12 arrested in human trafficking sting led by Eden Prairie Police

The Eden Prairie Police Department said 12 men have been arrested after they attempted to solicit sex from someone they thought was an underage girl.

Police say the sting operation was part of a multi-agency task force effort to address human trafficking and exploitation along the I-494 corridor. The agency included members in the Bloomington, Edina, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Plymouth and Richfield Police Departments.

All 12 people arrested were men, aged 24 to 46, according to police, and resided in communities throughout the Twin Cities Metro area.

Since 2016, Eden Prairie Police said its investigators have taken part in 38 sting operations across the metro, leading to 401 arrests for trafficking-related offenses. In addition to arrests, police say they have been able to connect with 117 victims of human trafficking, offering access to vital services like safe housing and treatment programs.