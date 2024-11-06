$10,000 CrimeStoppers reward offered for information to solve deadly shooting case

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to crack a homicide case.

Malik Payne was shot and killed on the 300 block of University Avenue Northeast on Nov. 7, 2023, and died the next day at the hospital. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the investigation is still open and active, and the Payne family wants answers. They are partnering with CrimeStoppers to offer a $10,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest in the case.