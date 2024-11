A 10-year-old girl is expected to be OK after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and Sheridan Avenue North just before 6 p.m.

Minneapolis police say that a 10-year-old girl was running across the road when she was hit by a grey SUV that didn’t stop.

The girl was brought to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.