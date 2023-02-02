1-year-old’s death last August ruled a homicide; teen suspect charged

A 1-year-old child’s death last summer in Minneapolis has been ruled a homicide, according to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The autopsy report revealed the young girl died of asphyxia due to smothering from an incident on Aug. 23 at People Serving People, a homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis.

The child was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment but was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.

A spokesman with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said a 14-year-old girl has been charged in juvenile court in connection with the 1-year-old’s death. Due to the defendant’s age, no further details on her case are available to the public.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to People Serving People for comment.