1 sustains life-threatening injuries in pedestrian crash in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a pedestrian crash on Tuesday at 10:09 p.m. near the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and Irving Avenue North.

According to their preliminary investigation, Minneapolis police said a pedestrian was walking down the middle of a road when they were struck by a vehicle, resulting in the pedestrian being sent to North Memorial Medical Center with apparent life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and no arrests or citations have been made.