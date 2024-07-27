1 seriously injured in St. Paul shooting

One man has serious injuries after a shooting in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., Metro Transit and St. Paul police responded to a shooting at a bus shelter near the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Spruce Street.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who authorities later said is in critical condition.

The man was brought to Regions Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. Metro Transit police are leading the investigation.