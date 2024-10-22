1 seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting, no one in custody

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that they say left one person with life-threatening injuries on Monday.

According to police, officers heard shots being fired near the 2200 block of East Lake Street while on patrol around 7:30 p.m.

After looking around the area, officers found a man on the ground who had been shot. He was given aid by officers before being brought to Hennepin Healthcare.

No word on what led up to the shooting at this time. Currently, no one has been arrested.