1 seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting

The Minneapolis Police Department says a man received a potentially life-threatening injury after he was shot early Saturday morning.

According to police, at 2:51 a.m., officers arrived at the 1900 block of Morgan Avenue North for a report of a shooting.

While searching the area, police found a man in his 50s inside a residence with at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police say they have made no arrests and are still investigating the events leading up to the shooting.