1 seriously injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

A person is seriously injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday evening.

Brooklyn Park officers were called to the 7600 block of West Broadway around 5:05 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

As law enforcement was processing the scene, they learned that someone was self-transporting to the hospital with serious injuries from gunfire.

Officers searched the scene for suspects but did not make any arrests in connection with the shooting. The incident is under investigation.