1 seriously injured after St. Paul shooting

Cory Knudsen KSTP
Police on scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Hatch Avenue in St. Paul (KSTP)

One man has serious injuries after being shot in St. Paul on Friday afternoon.

St. Paul police say that just after 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Hatch Avenue on reports of a person being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. The man was brought to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Officers searched the area for a suspect but no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.