1 seriously injured after St. Paul shooting

One man has serious injuries after being shot in St. Paul on Friday afternoon.

St. Paul police say that just after 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Hatch Avenue on reports of a person being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. The man was brought to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Officers searched the area for a suspect but no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.