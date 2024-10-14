1 seriously injured after being shot in St. Paul post office

One man is seriously injured after being shot inside a post office in St. Paul.

St. Paul police say that just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the U.S. Post Office on the 1700 block of West Seventh Street on report of a person shot inside the building.

Law enforcement found a man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot injuries and was brought to Regions Hospital.

The suspect left the scene but was later arrested by officers around 4:50 p.m. during a traffic stop near West Seventh Street and Madison Street.

Police state that the victim and suspect knew each other as co-workers. The case is still under investigation by officials.