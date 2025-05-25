1 seriously injured, 2 others hurt following apparent fight, in Minneapolis

Police say three people were injured early Sunday morning after they were found with stab wounds following a fight in the middle of a street.

Minneapolis Police said officers were called to the 300 block of 1st Avenue North around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, where a large fight was taking place in the street.

Officers said they found three injured people: a man with life-threatening stab wounds and two women who had non-life-threatening stab wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police say they are still investigating the fight and that no arrests have been made.