1 seriously hurt in St. Paul shooting

No word at this time if anyone has been arrested, or what led up to the shooting.

Police are investigating a shooting in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul that officers say left one person seriously hurt on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Hudson Road for a report of a shooting.

One person was taken to Region’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word at this time if anyone has been arrested, or what led up to the shooting.