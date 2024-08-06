1 person with life-threatening injuries following crash with semi on I-35

One person was seriously injured Monday night in a car collision with a semi-truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred at 8:56 p.m. along Interstate 35 in Rice County.

Two vehicles were traveling south on the interstate when they collided, though the report doesn’t elaborate on how the crash happened.

The driver of 2007 Acura RL, 27-year-old Muhidin Mohamed Hussein of Minneapolis, is at Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.