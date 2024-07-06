1 person with life-threatening injuries after 5-vehicle accident in Hubbard County

On Friday, a five-vehicle accident in Hubbard County injured three people, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred at 8:59 p.m. on Highway 87 at Bunting Drive in Hubbard County.

A Ford F-150 was pulling a Dodge Caliber by tow strap and was stopped on westbound Highway 87 near Bunting Drive.

Officials say a Saturn Ion, also going west, came up behind it and braked when it was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep also struck a Mazda 6, which had been going east, and the Dodge Caliber.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger in the Mazda received non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to separate hospitals. The 39-year-old man driving the Saturn sustained life-threatening injuries and was sent to Sanford Fargo West for treatment.

State Patrol said the Saturn’s driver was not wearing a seatbelt. They also stated that alcohol was involved with the driver of the Jeep.