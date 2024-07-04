1 person shot in the foot in St. Paul shooting

A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after reportedly being shot in the foot.

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of Central Avenue West. When officers arrived they said a man in his 30s had an apparent gunshot injury to his foot.

The man told officers that a silver SUV had pulled up to him and an unknown person shot at him, striking him in the foot. The vehicle with the suspect inside then left the area, traveling north on Lexington Parkway.

The man was sent to the hospital for treatment; his wound was not life-threatening.

The case remains under investigation by St. Paul police and no arrests have been made so far.