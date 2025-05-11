1 person shot in suspected Minneapolis carjacking

One person was shot Saturday night in a suspected carjacking.

According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called to 12th Avenue South and 26th Street East around 10:27 p.m., where they found a 19-year-old man had been shot.

The man’s wounds were deemed non-life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police say the man had initially been at the 2500 block of 13th Avenue when two individuals tried to steal his car. The man was shot during the carjacking, with the two individuals leaving in the man’s car.

The man was then able to run to the intersection, where he met police.

At this time, no arrests have been made.