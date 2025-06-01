1 person killed in Wabasha County crash Saturday

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Department says one person was killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash.

According to the sheriff’s department, a Polaris RZR and a Dodge Ram 2500 crashed near 31583 County Road 67 sometime before 6:20 p.m.

24-year-old Skyler Helgeson was driving the Polaris with another passenger in the car, while the Dodge was driven by a 34-year-old man.

Helgeson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, with the Minnesota State Patrol assisting in crash reconstruction.