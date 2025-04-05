1 person killed in St. Louis County pedestrian crash

A woman was killed Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Meadowlands township.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the 7800 block of Blue Spruce Road around 6:52 p.m. for a report of a woman who was struck by a car.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene of the crash, but the woman did not survive and was declared dead.

The accident appears to have been unintentional, according to the sheriff’s office, and the crash remains under investigation.