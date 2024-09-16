1 person killed in rural Polk County crash

One person was killed in a crash in Polk County, Minnesota, near McIntosh on Sunday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

An incident report states that the victim was driving a Toyota Highlander east on County Road 41 in King Township when the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled near the 25000 block of 370th Street Southeast around 3:40 p.m.

No information is available on the victim.

State Patrol is expected to release more information on the crash. Check back for updates.